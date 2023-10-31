Arkansas Farm Bureau Hires Robbins for National Government Affairs Role, Angela Griffin Added to Administration Team

Jay Robbins has been hired as director of national affairs at Arkansas Farm Bureau. He will lobby the state’s Congressional delegation on behalf of ArFB members and assist in executing the political and legislative strategies for ArFB, the state’s largest agricultural advocacy organization.

Robbins, a Hot Springs native, most recently served as director of government relations for the Arkansas Bar Association. His experience also includes serving on staff for two members of Congress, as well as time at The National Agriculture Law Center in Fayetteville.

A graduate of the University of Arkansas, Robbins is a member of the Arkansas Society of Association Executives and the Arkansas Society of Professional Lobbyists. He also was a member of the Leadership Greater Little Rock Class XXX.

“I am pleased to have Jay join us. His lobbying and constituent advocacy are noteworthy, and he has an enthusiastic desire to help us achieve our goals,” said Stanley Hill, Vice President, Public Affairs & Government Relations. “With an immediate focus on passing a new farm bill, now is a crucial time for Arkansas farmers and ranchers and we’re proud to welcome Jay to our team to work on their behalf.”

The Public Affairs & Government Relations department also hired Angela Griffin as an administrative assistant. Griffin comes to the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation after working 23 years for Arkansas Farm Bureau Insurance.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families across the state, working to improve farm and rural life.

