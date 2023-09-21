Arkansas Farm Bureau to Host Campaign School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sep. 11 – Arkansas Farm Bureau (ArFB) has opened registration for its annual How to Win an Election seminar, which will be held Oct. 17 – 18 at the ArFB office in Little Rock.

The seminar is designed to equip candidates and their teams with the skills needed to run a successful campaign. In addition to candidates, campaign managers and other campaign staff are invited to attend the two-day event. The program has helped previous attendees achieve a 75% winning percentage.

During the seminar, attendees will learn strategies such as selecting a campaign theme, identifying key issues, targeting voters and precincts, developing a campaign calendar, fundraising, media relations, and more.

“This program is built to help an aspiring candidate decide if running for election is the right decision and how to build a campaign from the ground up if they choose to move forward,” said Mark Lambert, Director of State Affairs, Arkansas Farm Bureau. “By the time this program is done, participants will know how clarify their message, budget their funds and plan a campaign strategy. It’s a winning combination.”

The cost to attend is $225, which includes course materials and meals. Those interested in attending can learn more and register at ARFB.com, registration closes on Oct. 13. The seminar is co-hosted by the Arkansas Farm Bureau and the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

