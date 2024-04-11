AgCast Deep Dive: Catching Up with Congressman Westerman

Congressman Bruce Westerman stopped by the AgCast studio to share some updates on his work in D.C. On this Deep Dive episode, we talk about his work as chair of the House Natural Resources Committee and how that’s beneficial to the Natural State. In addition, we recap the impact his America’s Wildlife Habitat Conservation Act will have on local communities and their ability to manage wildlife habitat. We’ll also cover the recent Energy Week legislation passed by the Natural Resources Committee and much more.