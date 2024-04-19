AgCast Deep Dive: Catching Up with Congressman Crawford

Rep. Rick Crawford stopped by the AgCast studio to share updates on his work in D.C. On this Deep Dive episode, we talk about his leadership of the Ag Labor Working Group within the House Ag Committee. Rep. Crawford walks us through the recommendations of that group, how those could become a reality for farmers and the significance of bi-partisan agreement in this age of politics. We also talk about his aspirations for additional leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives and much more.