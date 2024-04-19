Benton Named Ag in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher of the Year

April 19, 2024

LITTLE ROCK – Stephanie Benton, an English Language Arts teacher at Harrison Middle School in Boone County, is Arkansas Farm Bureau’s 2024 Ag in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher of the Year. Benton was recognized April 11 during a special presentation at the school.

Farm Bureau established the award in 2006 recognizing teachers with exemplary programs integrating agricultural concepts into curricula.

Benton earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Arkansas Tech University in 2004 and a Master of Reading from the University of Central Arkansas in 2006. She taught fourth grade for eight years before being appointed as the K-4 Literacy Coach at Bergman Elementary. In 2016, became the eighth-grade English Language Arts teacher at Harrison Middle School.

Benton prioritizes integrating agriculture into her curriculum. She dedicates her lessons to studying Where does your food come from? Students analyze arguments about how food is grown and processed. This helps students develop their ability to research, weigh different aspects of complex dilemmas and formulate opinions supported by evidence as they explore the topic of Food Choices.

Lessons incorporate books and videos about agriculture and students analyze the supporting points, evidence and reasoning behind dilemmas farmers and ranchers face, but also consumers’ choices in what they consume. This gives valuable insights into the interconnectedness of food, agriculture, health and the environment.

Students are encouraged to develop projects to educate younger students and community members about agriculture. These opportunities allow students to start school gardens, host cooking classes, create home gardening kits, develop community garden plots, plan farm days, and partner with a local food bank.

As the recipient of the AITC award, Benton receives $1,000, an iPad Air tablet and a scholarship to the 2024 National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Salt Lake City.

