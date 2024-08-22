Arkansas Farm Bureau Hires Brooks as Director of Finance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 22 — Michael Brooks has been hired as director of finance for the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation, bringing more than a decade of experience and expertise to the Finance department. Brooks will manage the daily work of the department, including directing personnel involved in accounting, financial statements and overseeing the county records program.

Brooks, a Bryant native, most recently served as an audit manager at Saltmarsh, Cleaveland and Gund. Prior to that, he owned a small business and audited farming operations.

Brooks, a University of Arkansas at Little Rock graduate, holds dual bachelor’s degrees in accounting and management. He is a certified public accountant, and he also serves as a member of the Arkansas National Guard.

“I’m excited to bring my experience to help our state’s top industry, especially having previously worked with agriculture clients,” Brooks said. “Arkansas Farm Bureau is an organization with roots going back nearly a century and I’m dedicated to helping the Federation serve and strengthen Arkansas' rural and farming communities."

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

