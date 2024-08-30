News & Media

Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center Opening

Agriculture industry stakeholders gathered Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the UofA Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Center Director Tim Burcham and Farm Bureau President Dan Wright all spoke about the importance and impact the facility will have in northeast Arkansas. Vital research will be conducted to better help producers in the area, as well as provide extension-based education on the value of Arkansas rice.