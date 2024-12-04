Dec. 4, 2024

Heath Donner Earns Farm Bureau Leadership Award

Award honors memory of late Arkansas Farm Bureau President Stanley Reed



HOT SPRINGS — Heath Donner of Manila is the 2024 recipient of the Stanley E. Reed Leadership Award from the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation. Donner accepted the award Dec. 4 during the organization’s 90th annual conference at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Arkansas Farm Bureau President Dan Wright and Nathan Reed, son of ArFB’s late president, presented the award.

Donner serves on the executive board of Mississippi County Farm Bureau, the Arkansas Farm Bureau Cotton Commodity Division and the American Farm Bureau Issues Advisory Committee.

“Heath has a special gift of making others feel important and needed,” said Benton Felts, Mississippi County Farm Bureau. “He is very active in his church and community, and he’s always willing to do the work while giving others the credit. He has the ability to solve problems and get people to work together.”

Donner is a fifth generation farmer, growing cotton, soybeans, corn and peanuts in Mississippi County. He and his wife Melissa have four children Madison, Caitlin, Zeke, and Easton.

“To receive this award, named for the legacy of Stanley Reed, is such an honor for me and my family,” said Donner. “We are farmers because we care for those around us and consider it a gift to provide food and fiber for the world. This award is recognition of the work we do, day in and day out, on the farm.”

The Stanley E. Reed Leadership Award was established in 2011 to honor the memory of the man who was president of Arkansas Farm Bureau from 2003-2008. It is awarded to an active member, 36 to 45 years of age, for outstanding leadership within their county Farm Bureau and community. It is intended to honor a county leader who has demonstrated the leadership qualities that were evident in Stanley Reed’s life and will help lead Farm Bureau into the future.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

