Lamar High School Teacher is Farm Bureau’s 2024 Outstanding Ag Educator

Arkansas Farm Bureau recognized Chris Bacchus of Lamar High School in Johnson County as its Outstanding Ag Educator. Alma High School’s Kisia Holland earned the Outstanding New Ag Educator Award, and Prairie Grove High School grabbed the top spot as the Outstanding Ag Education Program. All were recognized Dec. 4 at Farm Bureau’s 90th Annual Convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

The Outstanding Ag Educator award recognizes a high school agriculture education instructor for efforts in teaching young people about agriculture, leadership and involvement in the National FFA Organization.

“I’m honored to lead an agriculture program full of students who are committed to agriculture and our community,” Bacchus said. “As educators, it’s our job to teach students about our industry, why it’s important and how they might contribute to its longevity for the next generation. I feel fortunate to play just a small role in securing our future.”

Holland earned the top New Ag Educator Award for her work at Alma High School. “I’m passionate with providing my students a place to become well-rounded individuals with leadership skills needed to succeed in life,” Holland said. “We’re teaching that with the basics of trades and the agriculture industry, which brings critical thinking, problem solving and technical skills.”

Prairie Grove High School was recognized for its ag education program, led by advisers Clint Hale, Sarah Hale and David Hays (retired July 2024). The Prairie Grove FFA program hosts one of the largest career development events in the state. The group also volunteers to clean up the Washington County Fairgrounds, hosts a fall agriculture adventure event annually and much more to enrich its members and their community.

“This program is steeped in tradition, and we continue to grow and transition into a future for the next generation of FFA students in Prairie Grove. The support of our alumni and community has been essential in our success, especially the recognition by Arkansas Farm Bureau this year,” said Clint Hale, Prairie Grove FFA adviser.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

