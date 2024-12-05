Dec. 5

Arkansas Farm Bureau Honors Women Leaders

Lee County and Chicot County’s Peggy Miller receive awards

HOT SPRINGS – The Women’s Leadership Committee from Lee County Farm Bureau is the Outstanding County Women’s Program award winner for 2024. The group was recognized Dec. 5 during Arkansas Farm Bureau’s 90th Annual Conference at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Committee chair Kerry Stiles accepted the award for the second consecutive year.

“I’m proud of our committee and the work we had recognized at the convention again this year,” Stiles said. “The passion we have for helping our community is evident in the passion of our county women’s committee.”

Each year, Arkansas Farm Bureau honors the county Women’s Leadership Committee that exhibits exemplary support of its county organization, activities and goals. These committees are a vital part of the county Farm Bureau organizations as they plan and implement programs and activities that are an important part of Farm Bureau’s mission. They conduct community-based activities and programs involving Ag in the Classroom, farm tours, commodity promotion, safety, health, agricultural policy and more.

Throughout the year, members of the Lee County committee visited local schools to teach students about agriculture, participated in farm safety training, and so much more.

Peggy Miller of Chicot County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee received the Arkansas Farm Bureau Women’s Diamond Award, which honors a county Farm Bureau leader whose volunteer efforts are above and beyond the norm.

Miller has been volunteering for Farm Bureau for more than three decades and has served as the chair of her county Women’s Leadership Committee for more than 20 years. Along with other committee members she donates supplies to local schools as well as supporting their local food pantries and school backpack programs.

“This award is a tribute to our entire committee's dedication to promoting agriculture and educating our community about the vital role farms play in our lives,” Miller said. “I feel blessed for the opportunity to share that message as part of the core values of Farm Bureau.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

