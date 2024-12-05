Dec. 5, 2024



Columbia County Competitor Named Discussion Meet Winner

Holtzclaw wins the Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet

Lindsey Holtzclaw, of Columbia County, won the Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet Dec. 5 at the Arkansas Farm Bureau 90th Annual Convention in Hot Springs. Holtzclaw advances to compete in January at the American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in San Antonio.

The discussion meet allows young farm leaders to demonstrate problem-solving and verbal presentation skills while sharing their views on agriculture issues. There were 20 competitors in the discussion meet. Holtzclaw won $7,000 courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co.

“The YF&R Discussion Meet is a great way for young farmers and ranchers to share ideas and work on solving problems together," said Holtzclaw. "As a proud representative of Arkansas, it’s an honor to take the conversation to the national level. I’m excited to focus on the big challenges facing our industry as I get ready for the competition in January."

Holtzclaw, Director of Marketing at Farm Credit of Western Arkansas, currently serves as president of Women in Agriculture and a member of the ArFB YF&R State Committee. She and her husband Jes have two children, John Monroe and Porter.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

