Dec. 5, 2024

Hempstead Named Top Farm Bureau County in 2024

Scott County Wins Membership Retention Award

Hot Springs — Hempstead County is the state’s top county Farm Bureau organization for 2024. Arkansas Farm Bureau President Dan Wright and Vice President Mike Freeze presented the organization’s President’s Award to Hempstead County Farm Bureau President Mark Lloyd on Dec. 5 at the 90th Annual Arkansas Farm Bureau Convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

“Receiving the President’s Award is quite an honor, and we have worked really hard to bring this award back to our county,” said Lloyd. “Our key to success is in the team of hardworking people committed to advancing agriculture. Winning this award is an honor for everyone in Hempstead County.”

The President’s Award is the top award in the LEAD program, recognizing counties all over the state for their work in promoting agriculture and educating the public on the importance farmers and ranchers play in life. Other finalists for the President’s Award included Searcy and Stone counties.

Scott County earned the Membership Retention Award. This award goes to the county with the highest membership retention percentage in the state. Scott County Farm Bureau President Tedd Phipps and Agency Manager Roger Thompson received the award.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

