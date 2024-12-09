Purple Circle Club Inducts Class of 2024

72nd Annual Event Honors 145 Inductees

LITTLE ROCK — The Purple Circle Club inducted 145 students, representing more than 200 awards at a ceremony in Benton. The Purple Circle Club, created in 1952, recognizes youth exhibitors who achieved championship honors with livestock projects at the Arkansas State Fair.

Arkansas Power and Light Company, now known as Entergy Arkansas, sponsored the event for 54 years until Arkansas Farm Bureau took the lead role in 2005 and now coordinates the program. There were 38 inductees in the inaugural Purple Circle Club class of 1952.

“These students represent more than just success in the show ring. They reflect a commitment to excellence, strength of character and the sacrifices that come with raising livestock,” said Dan Wright, ArFB President. “It’s our distinct honor to play a small part in their agriculture journey.”

Students recognized at the ceremony competed in these categories: Breeding Cattle, Commercial Steers/Heifers, Dairy Cattle, Cattle Showmanship, Goats, Lambs, Sheep, Rabbits, Poultry, Swine.

Download list of inductees.

Download photos.