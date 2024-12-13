Dec. 13, 2024

The Hendersons of Mississippi County Named Arkansas Farm Family of the Year

LITTLE ROCK — Murry and Dee Henderson of Keiser were named today as the 2024 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year. The Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has helped to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state since 1947. The Hendersons have been farming in Mississippi County for 23 years.

Selection criteria for the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year includes efficiency of production, conservation of energy and resources, leadership in agricultural and community affairs, home and farm improvement and home and farm management. The Farm Family of the Year program’s objective is to recognize farmers excelling at production, education and giving back to their communities.

The Henderson’s farm spans more than 4,000 acres of cotton, rice and soybeans. As participants in USDA’s Conservation Stewardship Program, the Hendersons implemented several conservation practices across the farm, including cover crops, no-till, water conservation technology, and soil moisture sensors.

The Hendersons have two children, Bryce Nelson and Macy Henderson. The family’s operation also includes Lepanto Crop Service, an aerial application company serving four counties and more than 50 farmers in the region. Murry is an active member of the Arkansas Agriculture Aviation Association and the National Agriculture Aviation Association.

“Our family is committed to farming because we know what it means to our family, this community and families who take seats at the dinner table across the world every day,” said Murry Henderson. “To be chosen to represent our state as the Farm Family of the Year is an honor we will forever cherish. We’re grateful for the opportunity and are proud to represent the state’s agriculture industry in this way.”

As Arkansas Farm Family of the Year, the Hendersons will compete with nine other state winners in the Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year program in Moultrie, Ga.

Now in its 77th year, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year is one of the longest-running farm family recognition programs in the United States. It begins with selection of the top farm family in each county. Then, eight district Farm Families of the Year are selected.

The Hendersons are the Northeast District Farm Family of the Year. Other district winners are:

East Central District : the Stewart family of Judsonia (White County)

: the Stewart family of Judsonia (White County) North Central District : the Blankenship family of Melbourne (Izard County)

: the Blankenship family of Melbourne (Izard County) Northwest District : the Walker family of Prairie Grove (Washington County)

: the Walker family of Prairie Grove (Washington County) Southeast District : the Day family of Tillar (Desha County)

: the Day family of Tillar (Desha County) Southwest District : the Bobo family of Hope (Hempstead County)

: the Bobo family of Hope (Hempstead County) West Central District : the Daniels family of Amity (Clark County)

: the Daniels family of Amity (Clark County) Western District: the Brents family of Jerusalem (Conway County)

Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas sponsor the program. The Arkansas Agriculture Department, Arkansas Department of Career Education, the Arkansas Press Association, the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Rural Development provide additional program support.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

# # #

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

jason.brown@arfb.com