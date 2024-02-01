A Recap of Arkansas’s Agriculture Industry in 2023, Tax Relief for Farmers and Families & Much More!
This week we cover the “State of the State: Arkansas Ag Industry” report recently released by Talk Business & Politics. We also discuss breaking news from the U.S. House of Representatives, covering newly passed legislation that brings tax relief to American farmers and families and a lot more agriculture news. We had a bit of fun too since Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. We answered trivia questions and debated the best Bill Murray movies.