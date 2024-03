Wahrmund Farms is a cattle ranch nestled at the base of Petit Jean Mountain. This family farm has carved a niche for selling beef to local school programs across the state and has a storefront in downtown Morrilton. Watch to learn more about this family and their farm!If you want more on the Wahrmund family check the extended Q&A on our Arkansas Agriculture blog. https://arkag.arfb.com/qa-with-local-farmers-at-wahrmund.../