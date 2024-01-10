Arkansas Farm Bureau Hires Hopkins for Local Affairs, Rural Development Role

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 10 — Will Hopkins has been hired as director of local affairs and rural development at Arkansas Farm Bureau, where he will serve as a member of the lobbying team for the state’s largest agricultural advocacy organization.

Hopkins, of Little Rock, most recently worked as a technical sales representative for DataScout, where he was responsible for training elected officials and other clients to use the company’s software and products. Prior to his role at DataScout, Hopkins served in the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office as a business office administrator.

“I’m excited and pleased to have Will advocating for issues important to rural communities across the state,” said Stanley Hill, Arkansas Farm Bureau’s vice president of public affairs and government relations. “It’s important to our members to have an individual on staff who is focused on broadband infrastructure, county roads, land issues, rural healthcare and many other topics that impact rural communities and farmers in our state.”

A graduate of Arkansas Tech University, Hopkins holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree and serves as an alumni board member at Arkansas Baptist Preparatory School in Little Rock.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

