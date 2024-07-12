Arkansas Farm Bureau Officers and Leaders Conference in Jonesboro

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Farm Bureau’s (ArFB) 76th annual Officers and Leaders Conference is set for July 25 - 26 at the Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro. Themed Breaking New Boundaries, the event will feature professional development sessions, commodity division meetings, recognition of outstanding Young Farmer & Rancher families and wrap up with a keynote from Dr. Cliff E. Jones, deputy director of the Arkansas State University Delta Center for Economic Development. More than 500 Farm Bureau leaders are expected to attend.

Workshops will cover topics and issues important to the agriculture industry. Farm bill policy, grain marketing, updates to the State Water Plan and more will be discussed. ArFB’s summer commodity division meetings will also be held to discuss potential policy issues impacting nearly every agricultural commodity produced in Arkansas. The ArFB Women’s Leadership Conference will follow the Officers and Leaders Conference, beginning with a lunch session on July 26 and continuing through Saturday July 27.

“We are in the midst of a truly pivotal time for agriculture and it’s important we bring our industry together to discuss the challenges for farmers and the solutions to address them,” said Dan Wright, president of Arkansas Farm Bureau and a poultry producer from Waldron. “Farm Bureau’s strength is our membership, and we’re excited for the first statewide gathering of 2024.”

ArFB will also announce winners of its Young Farmer & Rancher competitions, which identify and highlight successful farm and ranch operations and engaged in the efforts.

See the full event itinerary here.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 190,000 Arkansas families working to improve agriculture and rural life.

# # #

Steve Eddington

(501) 228 –1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

Jason Brown

(501) 258 –0751