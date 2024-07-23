Dairy Foods Contest Winners Announced

LITTLE ROCK – Henry Witcher, 15, and Shannon Bateman, 13, won in their respective categories in the 2024 Arkansas Farm Bureau Dairy Foods Cooking Contest on July 18 at the state fairgrounds in Little Rock.

Witcher’s Chicken Enchiladas won the “Main Dish” category, while Bateman’s Chocolate Raspberry Cake took the top spot in the “Party Ideas” category.

Witcher is the son of Kent and Stacy Witcher of Cherry Valley.

“The recipe tastes great and is easy to make,” he said of his winning entry.

Bateman is the daughter of Barry and Mallika of Knoxville.

“It is delicious,” she said of her dish. “The chocolate cake pairs wonderfully with the raspberry filling, and the buttercream and ganache are heavenly.”

Other finalists in the Main Dish category were 13-year-old Harper Graham, daughter of Breanna Moore of Huntington, in second place, 12-year-old Haylee Lucas, daughter of Matt and Maegan Lucas of Cave City, in third place and 14-year-old Acea Edington, son of LeAnn Edington of Harrisburg, in fourth place.

Other finalists in the Party Ideas category were 14-year-old Amanda Berryhill, daughter of Jon and Angela Berryhill of Leola, in second place, 12-year-old Bentley “BJ” Ray, son of James and Pamela Ray of Ravenden Springs, in third place and 13-year-old Elijah Olson, son of Christopher and Letitia Olson of Viola, in fourth place.

Eight contestants for the statewide contest were selected from local winners of Dairy Foods contests conducted by county Farm Bureau organizations. Each contestant was required to send in a copy of their recipe, a summary of why they chose that recipe, and a video of them making the dish.

Judges then tasted each dish and reviewed each contestant’s submission.

Henry Witcher, winner of the “Main Dish” category, stuffing tortillas with filling.

Shannon Bateman, winner of the “Party Ideas” category, icing her Chocolate Raspberry Cake.