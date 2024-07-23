Rice is Nice Cooking Contest Winners Announced

LITTLE ROCK – Jase Sheppard, 11, and Caitlin Cooper, 16, won in their respective categories in the 2024 Arkansas Farm Bureau Rice is Nice Cooking Contest on July 18 at the state fairgrounds in Little Rock.

Sheppard’s Chicken Enchilada Rice Casserole won the “Main Dish” category, while Cooper’s Cheesy Arancini took the top spot in the “Party Ideas” category.

Sheppard is the son of Brandi Grigsby and lives in Malvern. “I love eating chicken and rice at Mexican restaurants,” he said. “I wanted to create something similar.”

Cooper is the daughter of Cameron and Melissa Cooper and lives in Romance. “I like this recipe because not only is it easy to make, but is unique and highlights Arkansas rice,” she said.

Other finalists in the Main Dish category were 14-year-old Hunter Nuckols, son of Jason and Lisa Nuckols of Russellville, in second place and 11-year-old Hannah Ray, daughter of James and Pamela Ray of Ravenden Springs, in third place.

Other finalists in the Party Ideas category were 10-year-old Skarlett Munn, daughter of Jessica Munn of Grady, in second place and 14-year-old Callie White, daughter of Jeff and Connie White of Conway, in third place.

Six contestants were selected for the statewide competition from winners of local Rice is Nice contests conducted by county Farm Bureau organizations. Each contestant was required to send in a copy of their recipe, a summary of why they selected that recipe, and a video of them making the dish. Judges then tasted each dish and reviewed each contestant’s submission before choosing the winners.

Jase Sheppard, winner of the “Main Dish” category, working on his chicken enchilada rice filling.

Caitlin Cooper, winner of the “Party Ideas” category, mixing her arancini batter.