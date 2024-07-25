2024 Top Young Farmers & Ranchers Recognized

Justin and Laycee Story of Cauthron (Scott County) and Hannah Walker of Henderson (Baxter County) earned the top Young Farmers & Ranchers awards Thursday during Arkansas Farm Bureau’s annual Officers & Leaders Conference at the Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro. The awards honor young farmers and ranchers ages 18-35 for the general excellence of their operations and their hard work and innovation.

With the YF&R Achievement Award, the Storys received a $35,000 cash prize and a trip to the 2025 American Farm Bureau Convention in San Antonio, Texas to compete for the national award. The Achievement Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers in Arkansas who have excelled in their farming/ranching operations and exhibited outstanding leadership abilities. The award is designed for an individual or couple involved in full-time production agriculture with a majority of their income subject to normal production risks. The Achievement Award is sponsored by the Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Company.

The Storys have a farm in western Scott Co, where they run a beef cattle and hair sheep operation and a liquid feed business. Justin also works part-time for other cattlemen in the area. The Storys moved to Arkansas from Florida in 2021 after inheriting the farm and have become a strong part of the ag community in Scott County. They have three children who help on the farm.

Hannah Walker received the YF&R Excellence in Agriculture Award, which recognizes the accomplishments of individuals or couples who earn the majority of their income through off-farm efforts, but who are involved in farming and Arkansas Farm Bureau. They are evaluated on their understanding of agricultural issues, as well as leadership, achievements and involvement in Arkansas Farm Bureau and other organizations. The Excellence in Agriculture Award is sponsored by Arkansas Farm Bureau Mutual Company.

As winner of the Excellence in Agriculture Award, Hannah Walker received an $11,000 cash prize and a trip to the 2025 American Farm Bureau Convention to compete for the national award.

Hannah Walker and her husband Cody run a cow-calf operation near Mountain Home. On weekdays, Hannah works within the Mountain Home School district, and on the weekends she and Cody operate County Line Beef, LLC, a direct-to-consumer beef operation. Hannah and her family look to be the face of agriculture in their community. Their two kids Claire and Charlie are active on the farm and in 4-H.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

