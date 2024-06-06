USDA Proposes Poultry Farmer Help, Arkansas Ag Goes to Sicily and Much More
This week, USDA announced proposed changes to the poultry tournament system, which includes guarantees for base price and addresses other issues. We’ll have the details and how you can add input to the proposal. Plus, a Sicilian delegation visited the Natural State this week to form a partnership focused on agriculture with the U of A, how farmers continue to struggle with weather challenges and more on this episode of the Arkansas AgCast.