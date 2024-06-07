Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Ag Youth Leadership Summit is an immersive leadership camp for juniors and seniors in high school and was hosted this year at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. Students learned about in-depth leadership commonly utilized in careers across industry sectors. Students also participated in a service-learning project and explored agricultural careers. The summit wrapped up with a mini-Olympics, where students competed in pool, table tennis, boat making and a lip-sync battle. Hear from Arkansas Ag in the Classroom director, Donette Spann to learn more about the opportunities AYLS provides students. To see event photos, visit https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBtY3t.