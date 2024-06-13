Farm Bill Forward Motion from the Senate Ag Committee, Groundwater Conservation Tax Credits and Much More

Earlier this week, the GOP side of the Senate Ag Committee, led by Sen. John Boozman, released framework for the farm bill. We will summarize the contents and discuss next step for the legislation. There’s also a groundwater conservation tax credit program in Arkansas that gets little use, but farmers are well-suited to take advantage, we have the details on how to get started. We’ll also cover the latest updates on planting, crop quality and WASDE data on this episode of the Arkansas AgCast.