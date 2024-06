If you purchased Super S Super Trac 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid, Super S 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid, CAM2 Promax 303 Tractor Hydraulic Oil, and/or CAM2 303 Tractor Hydraulic Oil in Arkansas between December 1, 2013, and December 31, 2021, you may be a member of a class action that has been certified by a Federal Judge.