AgCast Deep Dive: Summer 2024 Farm Bill Update with Sen. Boozman
Sen. John Boozman joined the AgCast from Washington D.C. this week to discuss the Farm Bill framework he recently released with GOP colleagues in the Senate Ag Committee. We discuss the updates and additions he proposed for the Farm Bill, plus the areas of bipartisan common ground. We also asked if he predicts a new Farm Bill or another extension in 2024. Watch or listen to get the latest from the ranking member of the Senate Ag Committee.