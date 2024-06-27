4th of July Cookout Cost Analysis, Denmark is Taxing What?!, and Much More

The American Farm Bureau has released its annual 4th of July Cookout Cost Survey, and this year is shaping up to be the most expensive BBQ on record. We have a breakdown of where you’ll spend more and where you’ll save a little. Plus, Denmark is moving forward with a livestock carbon tax, farmer sentiment on the ag economy is down and we dive in to what may be driving the U.S. ag trade deficit. Get all this and more on the latest episode of the Arkansas AgCast.