The Ag Labor Working Group Report is Out, Public Input Requested in State Water Plan Update and More

We review the highlights of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee’s Ag Labor Working Group final report and recommendations to address challenges in the H2A program. Also, funds are available to help farmers markets across the state and we have all the details, plus more funding from USDA on climate-smart ag programs and a call for input on the revamp of the state’s water plan. We wrap up with a new farm-to-table restaurant recommendation from our producer, Matthew Magdefrau.