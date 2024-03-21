Congressional Hearings on Foreign Land Ownership, Arkansas Farmers Lend a Hand to Texas and Much More

We take a look at the latest round of tariffs leveed on Russian grain from the European Union, plus Congress is holding hearings on the topic of foreign-owned ag land in the U.S. We also share how Arkansas farmers are sending hay to help Texas farmers impacted by their state’s record-setting wildfires and tell you how to play a role in the next round of broadband infrastructure funding in Arkansas. Get it all on this episode of the Arkansas AgCast from Arkansas Farm Bureau.