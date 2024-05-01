New Podcast Launch

AgriCulture is ArFB’s newest podcast, and the first episode is available today! Farmers and residents in the Buffalo River area are concerned. Discussion of a possible re-designation of the National River in late October drew more than 1,200 for a community meeting in Jasper, a town with a population of just 547. Longtime Searcy County residents Randy Clark and Bonnie Cash Glidewell attended, and in this debut episode of AgriCulture tell why locals are agitated. It’s the first of a 5-part AgriCulture series on the Buffalo River and its future. Listen here