Farm Bureau Policy | State Highway 37 Ribbon Cutting

In 2017, farmers in Grubbs, Arkansas were faced with a problem of a low-weight road and sharp corners cutting them off from their local rice drier. Josh Lofton went to the Jackson County Farm Bureau board looking for help in finding a solution. Now, seven years later the new and improved Highway 37 has officially opened. Former Jackson County Farm Bureau president Tommy Young tells us why it’s significant for Tuckerman to finally have a ‘driveway into town.’