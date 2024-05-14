2024 County Farm Families of the Year Announced

The Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has announced its 2024 County Farm Families of the Year.

Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has helped to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are:

To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community;

To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state; and

To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.

Selection criteria for the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year includes efficiency of production, conservation of energy and resources, leadership in agricultural and community affairs, home and farm improvement, and home and farm management.

The county Farm Families of the Year are:

Arkansas, North – Dean & Katie Jo Price Farms PTN

Arkansas, South – Jim & Heidi Craig

Baxter – Ellie Lassiter

Benton – Michael & Phillip Fletcher

Boone – Billy Jack Burns

Bradley – Nathan & Jodi Harrod

Calhoun – Jeremy Martin

Carroll – Tom Butler

Clark – Tim & Michelle Daniels

Clay – Jeremy Wiedeman

Cleburne – Eddie Whitehurst

Cleveland – Jason & Ashley Boyd

Conway – Strap & Leigh Ann Brents

Craighead – Henry Dean & Jeff Finch

Crawford – Jamie Marion

Crittenden – Neal Williams

Cross – Chris Wood

Desha – Bradley Day

Drew – Jason Cater Family

Faulkner – Raymond & Karen Kelly

Fulton – Cline & Ashley Hall Family

Grant – Gator & Amber Denis

Greene – Jeff & Linwood Wells

Hempstead – Curtis & Melissa Bobo

Hot Spring – Robert & Vikki Tankersley

Howard – Billy Barton

Independence – Danny & Cheryl Franks

Izard – David Blakenship Family

Johnson – Dylan & Allyson Jackson

Lafayette – Stephen & Cindy Burton

Lawrence – Adam & Chasity Wall

Little River – Mark & Patty Welch

Lonoke – Jordan & Mary Ellen Lynch

Madison – Kenny & Rebecca Emitt Family

Marion – Creekbend Farms LLC

Mississippi – Murry Henderson Family

Monroe – Kortney & Megan Gray

Nevada – Damon Williams

Perry – Adam & Jill Blair

Phillips – Neil & Blake Culp

Polk – Tracy & Mary Standerfer

Pope – Tony & Jennifer Haley

St. Francis – Galen Geisler

Sebastian – Joel Brent Cooper

Sevier – Justin Craig

Sharp – Dennis Walling

Stone – Thane & Ashley Huyard

Van Buren – Stacy & Lisa Kirk

Washington – Larry & Be-Ann Walker

White – Dana Martin Stewart Family

Woodruff – Mike & Sheila Milton

Yell – Len & Melinda Cullins

The families will be visited by a set of judges to determine eight District Farm Families of the Year, which will be announced June 17. The Arkansas Farm Family of the Year will be announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon, who then represent Arkansas at the Southeastern Expo Farmer of the Year event in Georgia. Arkansas has had three Southeast Farmer of the Year winners, Brian and Nan Kirksey of Clark County in 2008 and Wildy Family Farms of Mississippi County in 2016 and the Cobb, Lyerly and Owen Family/Partnership of Craighead County in 2023.

Sponsors of the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program are Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas. Additionally, support for the program is provided by the Arkansas Agriculture Department, Arkansas Department of Career Education, Arkansas Press Association, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Rural Development.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

# # #

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

jason.brown@arfb.com