Origami Sake, strategically built on top of the famous underground water supply in Hot Springs, is brewing up quite the attention-grabbing beverage. It all started with a dream to take Arkansas’ unofficial “Rice State” title to the next level by building the country’s largest craft sake brewery, and they’re doing it with Arkansas-grown rice. Take a trip with us to the Spa City to learn all about this millenniums-old process of turning rice into a craft beverage. What we learned made us re-think everything we knew about sake.