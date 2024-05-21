Arkansas Farm Bureau Selects Summer Interns

May 21, 2024

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Farm Bureau (ArFB) has named two college students for summer internships across the organization. The purpose of the internship program is to expand professional skills while gaining experience with the advocacy work done by the organization on behalf of the state’s agriculture industry and rural communities.

Spencer Knight, a Little Rock native, will work within three areas at ArFB: Commodities and Regulatory Affairs, Organization and Member Programs and Public Affairs and Government Relations departments. Knight will focus on organization and member programs, legislative affairs and youth leadership programs. Knight is a senior studying agricultural management and marketing at the University of Arkansas.

“I am incredibly grateful to get the privilege to work with great people and have a positive impact on the agricultural industry,” Knight said.

Delaney Stephens, a Prairie Grove native, will work within the organization’s Public Relations department, focusing on digital content generation as well as other communications projects. Stephens is a senior at the University of Arkansas, studying agricultural communications with a minor in agricultural leadership.

“I am honored to be working with Arkansas Farm Bureau to share the stories of Arkansas farmers and to continue growing in my communications skills,” Stephens said.

