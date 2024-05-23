The Cost of Soybean Seeds Through the Years, A-State Hires a Vet School Dean and Much More

#Plant24 in Arkansas is wrapping up quickly and we’re still moving at a historic pace, but how does the crop quality look? Has it been impacted by storms? We answer that on this episode. Plus, you may be shocked at the increase of soybean seed prices in the last 20 years, and we’ll tell you why the new vet school dean at A-State has experience that may be music to farmers’ ears. All that and more on the latest episode of the Arkansas AgCast.