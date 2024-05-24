Farm Family Wellness Alliance | Togetherall

Finding mental health resources while farming can be difficult. Togetherall is a safe, clinically moderated peer-to-peer community where members are there to listen, support and give members’ mental wellbeing a boost. Through an anonymous profile, users can access a global network of peers, backed by the safeguarding of licensed clinicians overseeing the community around-the-clock. Access to the platform is available free to members of a farm family aged 16 and older. To learn more, visit https://www.farmfoundation.org/resources/farm-family-wellness-alliance/.