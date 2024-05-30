0:00 / 53:43 Farm Bill Movement, Arkansas Reeling from Severe Weather and Much More

The House Ag Committee passed its version of the Farm Bill just after midnight last Friday, but despite the late-night action the legislation has a long road ahead. Plus, Arkansas experienced one of the biggest tornado outbreaks in history over Memorial Day weekend, with farmers and rural communities bearing the brunt of the impacts. We share the latest data on the storms. We also share leadership news from Riceland Foods, a look at the U.S. ag trade deficit and a lot more on the latest episode of the Arkansas AgCast.