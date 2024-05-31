Mental Health Awareness | Cassie Davis

As we wrap up Mental Health Awareness Month, Cassie Davis of Prairie Grove sat down with us to share her experiences to help others overcome the challenges they may be facing. Cassie and her husband Scott own Davis Riverview Farms that, up until 2023, was a dairy farm. After nearly a decade of struggling with the dairy and a series of personal hardships, the couple decided it was time to sell the dairy herd. The Davis family continues to run beef cattle and grow hay on their farm.