2024 East Central District Farm Family of the Year | Stewart Family of Judsonia

Meet the Stewart family! Josh and Dana Stewart are sixth-generation farmers in White County. They operate a cow/calf herd, and their primary business model is selling bulls to commercial customers. They also run a show goat operation, providing students with project animals to show across the nation. They also have two children who are active on the farm. The Stewarts are one of eight district winners to be recognized with the Farm Family of the Year program. Over the next several weeks, we will be posting profiles of all eight families leading up to the announcement of the 2024 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year.