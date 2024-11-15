Arkansas Farm Bureau Sets 90th Annual Convention

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Farm and ranch leaders from across the state will gather for Arkansas Farm Bureau’s 90th annual convention Dec. 4 – 6 at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The event is expected to draw over 1,000 farmers and ranchers and will feature keynote addresses by ArFB President Dan Wright and Dwier Brown, the actor known for his role as John Kinsella in Field of Dreams.

The convention will offer professional development and learning opportunities for ArFB members, with workshops covering the farm bill, drone regulations, row crop sustainability, financial literacy, livestock marketing, small ruminant production and more.

ArFB’s convention will host the largest agriculture trade show in Arkansas with more than 180 vendors and projects on exhibit. The trade show is open to the public. It will feature a farmers market with vendors selling Arkansas products, including animal protein, produce, pecans, honey, jellies, baked goods, crafts, seasonings and other items.

An Ag Mechanics Show returns this year to the ArFB trade show floor. The event showcases the work of Arkansas high school students and promotes skill development in the design, fabrication, and construction of farm, ranch, and recreational equipment. The Ag Mechanics Show will also feature, for the first time, a technical school and career fair in support of the recent passage of Issue 1, a constitutional amendment permitting Arkansas Scholarship Lottery funds to be used for trade and vocational school.

Farm Bureau’s annual business session, where voting delegates define the organization’s policy positions on items of importance to its members, will conclude the event. The delegate body also elects the organization’s president, vice president and members of its state board of directors in the business session.

“Our annual convention is a special time for Farm Bureau members to come together, learn from each other and celebrate the progress we’re making in Arkansas agriculture,” said ArFB President Dan Wright. “The 90th convention is a milestone, and we’re excited to offer an outstanding lineup of workshops and speakers to address the challenges and opportunities facing our industry.

“I hope our members see, through this event, that we are committed to building a stronger future for agriculture and rural Arkansas.”

Awards will be presented to county Farm Bureaus for their work in support of the organization’s agricultural advocacy and membership efforts. Arkansas Farm Bureau will also present the Women’s Leadership Award along with the Stanley E. Reed Leadership Award, given annually to an active Farm Bureau member, 36 – 45 years old, for outstanding leadership within their county Farm Bureau and community.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

