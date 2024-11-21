2024 Northwest District Farm Family of the Year | Walker Family of Viney Grove

Meet the Walker family! Larry and Be-Ann Walker began farming 53 years ago when they married with only $600, one horse and a saddle to their name. They now farm over 140 head of cattle, grow hay and corn that goes back into feed, raise horses, and show animals. Their three sons and grandchildren help on the farm in various ways, while maintaining off-farm careers. Their son Eric is also the driving force behind the impressive annual Arkansas Youth Expo. They have lived by the mantra that faith in God, family and hard work is the key to success.