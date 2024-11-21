Arkansas Farm Bureau Names Jones Associate Director of Finance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 21 — Jennifer Jones has been promoted to associate director of finance for the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation. She brings more than a decade of experience and expertise in tax, bookkeeping, payroll, financial reports and accounting systems to the Finance department.

Jones will direct daily operations and personnel managing accounting systems, accounts payable and receivable, tax compliance, membership data and payments, accounting services, and payroll for Farm Bureau, its subsidiaries, and affiliated companies.

“I feel blessed with this opportunity to serve an organization dedicated to supporting Arkansas’ farmers, ranchers and rural communities,” said Jones.

Jones, originally from Sharp County and now a Saline County resident, holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Jones began her career in 2014 at Farm Bureau as a finance staff assistant and, in 2021, earned her first promotion to finance staff accountant.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

