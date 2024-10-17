University of Arkansas at Monticello: New Forestry Facility

It was an exciting day at the University of Arkansas at Monticello as forest industry stakeholders gathered for the groundbreaking of the new Arkansas Forest Health Research Center. The center will focus on continued research for testing forest diseases and insects, the first of its kind in the state. Gov. Sarah Sanders joined Michael Blazer, Dean of the College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources, to detail the importance and value the new facility will bring to forestry in Arkansas.