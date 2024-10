We took the show on the road this week, with our mobile studio set up in Cattle Barn 3 at the Arkansas State Fair. It may be a little louder (and smellier) than usual, but we still have the ag news that matters on your farm. Plus, John McMinn takes his “microphone” to visit a few students showing animals to experience the agriculture side of the fair. It’s all here on this episode of the state’s only weekly ag news program, the Arkansas AgCast.