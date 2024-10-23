Recipients of Arkansas Farm Bureau Scholarships Announced

The Arkansas Farm Bureau Scholarship Foundation Committee has named the 15 recipients of the $7,000 Farm Bureau Foundation scholarships for the 2024-25 school year.

Scholarship recipients are Arkansas residents, members of a Farm Bureau family and enrolled as juniors or seniors in pursuit of an agriculture-related degree at a state-accredited university.



The scholarship recipients are listed below.

The scholarships are based on financial need, academic achievement, career plans, and character and leadership potential. The 15 scholarship recipients will receive paid installments of $3,500 per semester for the 2024-2025 academic year.



“Supporting the education of young people in agriculture is essential to the future of Arkansas,” said Arkansas Farm Bureau President Dan Wright. “By providing scholarships for those pursuing degrees in this field, we’re investing in the next generation of leaders who will keep our rural communities strong and ensure Arkansas agriculture continues to thrive.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau and county Farm Bureau organizations have awarded more than $1 million to assist more than 2,000 youth with college expenses. In addition to the Foundation scholarships, the organization annually awards the Romeo E. Short scholarship to students enrolled in the Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas and the Marvin Vines Memorial scholarship to a broadcast journalism student at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. Many county Farm Bureaus also award scholarships to young people in their communities.

