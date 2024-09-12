News & Media

Presidential Candidates Answer Ag Questions, Grocery Costs Hold Steady and Much More

American Farm Bureau published responses to its Presidential Candidate Survey with both parties answering how they’ll address top issues facing farmers and ranchers. Plus, the Consumer Price Index data released this week shows grocery prices holding steady and declining inflation, which is welcomed news. We take a closer look at these stories and much more on the state’s only weekly ag news podcast, the Arkansas AgCast.