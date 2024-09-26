Farm Bill Pressure Mounts, Wind-Resistant Corn and Much More

There has been a recent flurry of activity meant to encourage legislators to pass a new farm bill, not just an extension of the current legislation. We look at the role Arkansans are playing in the pressure campaign and why it matters. Plus, Iowa is host to 30,000 acres of “short corn” this growing season. We’ll talk about why these smaller stalks could be a big deal for Arkansas farmers, plus more on this episode. It’s all here on the state’s only weekly ag news podcast, the Arkansas AgCast.