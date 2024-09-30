Concerns Over New Fire Department Standards

OSHA has released a new set of proposed guidelines for fire departments. While the safety of firefighters is extremely important, there is concern that the regulations could create severe hardships for volunteer fire departments. OSHA is now reviewing how to make these standards a better fit. ArFB members should keep an eye on the potential changes to ensure volunteer fire departments will continue serving rural communities. Note, fire departments in Arkansas are not currently required to follow OSHA standards, though the possibility that these guidelines could become standard is a concern for some volunteer fire departments.