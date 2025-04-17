USDA Cancels Climate-Smart Program, Arkansas Flood Damage Estimates Top $78 Million and Much More

On this episode of the Arkansas AgCast, we cover the USDA's replacement of the Climate-Smart Commodities program, and a new requirement that at least 65% of funds from the program will directly benefit producers. We also detail the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture's estimate of $78.9 million in crop damage from recent flooding, with rice and soybeans accounting for most flooded acres. We discuss the potential negative economic impacts on Arkansas soybean, corn and cottonseed producers from a possible ban on seed oils for human consumption. Finally, we touch on the key updates from the April 2025 WASDE report for major row crops. Catch it here on the state’s only weekly ag news program, the Arkansas AgCast.