2025 Arkansas Dairy Foods Contest Winners Announced

Little Rock - Ember Boyce, 11, of Nashville (Howard County) and Everett Hutton, 13, of Jonesboro (Craighead County) were the winners of the 2025 Arkansas Farm Bureau Dairy Foods Contest hosted at the state fairgrounds on July 24.

Boyce’s Million Dollar Ravioli Casserole won the “Main Dish” category while Hutton’s Strawberry Shortcake Pudding won the “Party Idea” category.

“This would be a great family meal or potluck dish,” said Boyce. “It is easy to make and would be a quick meal for a working family to prepare.”

Boyce is a member of Howard County 4-H and the daughter of Dexter and Niki Boyce.

“This dish is best served in the summertime,” said Hutton. “I really enjoy the creaminess of the pudding with the sweetness of the fresh strawberries.”

Hutton is a member of Craighead 4-H and the son of Danyelle Hutton.

Additional finalists in the “Main Dish” category include 12-year-old Jase Shepherd of Malvern, second place; 12-year-old Dixie Britton of Pine Bluff, third place; and 11-year-old Lainey Trahern of Tontitown, fourth place.

Other finalists in the “Party Idea” category include 12-year-old Andy Ferren of Searcy, second place; and 9-year-old Pace Prothro of Huntsville, third place.

Seven contestants were selected from winners of local Dairy Foods contests hosted by county Farm Bureau organizations. Each contestant was required to send in a copy of their recipe, a brief summary on why they chose the dish and a video of them preparing it.

At the statewide contest the contestants prepared their dish and served a panel of three judges who tasted the dish and reviewed each submission.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

Ember Boyce presenting her Million Dollar Ravioli Casserole, which was the winning “Main Dish” at the Dairy Foods Contest put on by Arkansas Farm Bureau.

Everett Hutton presenting his Strawberry Shortcake Pudding, which was the winning “Party Idea” at the Dairy Foods Contest put on by Arkansas Farm Bureau.

